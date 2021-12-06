Top Legal Innovations 2021: Gregory Leyh PC

Eviction Defense

Along with food and water, one of the most basic needs for any human being is shelter and, during an unprecedented pandemic, financial hard times have made rent a difficult prospect for a great many people.

“The eviction process being what it is — and we all know what it is, a serious problem for low-income people — they don’t have as many options so we are trying to devise ways of assisting tenants in dealing with powerful landlords,” said attorney Gregory Leyh.

An academic who once taught political philosophy and constitutional law, Leyh, now 68, transitioned into a law career to work on issues impacting consumers. Originally a native of the Twin Cities of Minnesota, the Indiana University law graduate has spent two decades running a firm that helps to take on interests that ordinary citizens might have trouble combatting on their own.

That mission has evolved a bit over the years. For instance, after the housing market crash, it meant a lot of work in foreclosure defense. More recently, he’s addressed practices by a major debt collector with a class action suit.

But it was Leyh’s work in the matter of a tenant named Sabrina Davis that may be helping to pioneer a new strategy for assisting tenants battling to keep a roof over their heads. Leyh’s firm launched a complaint under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act making an argument over a given property’s habitability to give tenants more power.

“It is an important concept in eviction cases we think,” he said. “It doesn’t apply in every case but in the right case, it can be a powerful body of evidence to rely on to challenge a landlord’s ability to evict someone or even collect rent.”

He calls it “potentially, I think, a novel approach to eviction defense.”

But while the technique may be innovative, it is all about living out the firm’s longstanding values for both its founder and its two other attorneys, Nick Leyh and Andrea Knernschield.

“We’re all likeminded,” said Gregory Leyh. “We like innovation. We like pioneering work. We get bored by too much conventional stuff so it is a good dynamic that the three of us have.”

Harkening back to his teaching career, he thinks that the choices lawyers make are inherently political.

“I don’t mean that in the partisan sense,” he said. “I’m not talking about partisan hackery for this or that party. I’m talking about in the grander sense — political meaning how we order our lives together in society.”

Leyh said that, while the wave of evictions hasn’t been as massive as some predicted, one key fact remains.

“For those getting shoved out, it is a crisis,” he noted.

