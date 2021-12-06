Top Legal Innovations 2021: Publisher’s letter, honorees

Like most of us, innovators probably don’t own a shiny crystal ball. Still, they seem to have crystal-ball qualities when it comes to their soothsaying.

They don’t wait for things to happen. They foretell a need and find a solution before most of us realize its necessity.

You might call them trailblazers, leaders or transformers.

We call them deserving.

Missouri Lawyers Media created this awards program three years ago to celebrate excellence in legal innovation across the state by recognizing attorneys, firms and businesses whose progressive work drives new practice areas, services and strategies.

Once again, our Top Legal Innovation Awards spotlight quality, leading-edge work by attorneys and those who support the profession. And while we know Midwest lawyers are a clever bunch who are often underestimated, at first even we didn’t know how clever.

From breaking new ground at the intersection of law and entrepreneurship to developing and fine-tuning technology and processes that simplify their work or that of their clients, these honorees lead the next legal charge, clearing a path for those who follow.

It’s a privilege for our company to recognize these men and women who have made a unique contribution to a long-standing, traditional profession. They’re the ones who bring relevance and expertise to accelerate its natural evolution.

Enjoy reading the accomplishments of our honorees. There’s a big dose of inspiration to be found from each.

— Liz Irwin, Group Publisher

Honorees for emerging practice areas

Salutes firms or attorneys who identify and support a practice area in an emerging legal field and are among the first to develop expertise

Legal Aid of Western Missouri, Justice in the Schools

Siegfried Bingham, Empower U

Gregory Leyh PC, eviction defense through moratorium

Lathrop GPM, PFAs team

Honorees for law firm business changes

Business strategy that demonstrates innovation and relevance to meet the changing needs of clients

Rick Davis, Guarded Pockets

Michael Downey, DowneyEthicsCLE.com CLE Program

Mutrux Firm Injury Lawyers, Maximum Lawyer

Husch Blackwell, The LINK

Honorees for new services or products that support Missouri’s legal community

Innovative and high-utility tools that assist the work of an attorney

EDZ Systems, Intelligent Resource Management System

Missouri Appleseed, COVID protocols for courts/jails

Michael Ellenhorn, Decipher

Top Legal Innovations 2021