Top Legal Innovations 2021: Publisher’s letter, honorees

Like most of us, innovators probably don’t own a shiny crystal ball. Still, they seem to have crystal-ball qualities when it comes to their soothsaying.
They don’t wait for things to happen. They foretell a need and find a solution before most of us realize its necessity.
You might call them trailblazers, leaders or transformers.
We call them deserving.
Missouri Lawyers Media created this awards program three years ago to celebrate excellence in legal innovation across the state by recognizing attorneys, firms and businesses whose progressive work drives new practice areas, services and strategies.
Once again, our Top Legal Innovation Awards spotlight quality, leading-edge work by attorneys and those who support the profession. And while we know Midwest lawyers are a clever bunch who are often underestimated, at first even we didn’t know how clever.
From breaking new ground at the intersection of law and entrepreneurship to developing and fine-tuning technology and processes that simplify their work or that of their clients, these honorees lead the next legal charge, clearing a path for those who follow.
It’s a privilege for our company to recognize these men and women who have made a unique contribution to a long-standing, traditional profession. They’re the ones who bring relevance and expertise to accelerate its natural evolution.
Enjoy reading the accomplishments of our honorees. There’s a big dose of inspiration to be found from each.
— Liz Irwin, Group Publisher
Honorees for emerging practice areas
Salutes firms or attorneys who identify and support a practice area in an emerging legal field and are among the first to develop expertise
Legal Aid of Western Missouri, Justice in the Schools
Siegfried Bingham, Empower U
Gregory Leyh PC, eviction defense through moratorium
Lathrop GPM, PFAs team
Honorees for law firm business changes
Business strategy that demonstrates innovation and relevance to meet the changing needs of clients
Rick Davis, Guarded Pockets
Michael Downey, DowneyEthicsCLE.com CLE Program
Mutrux Firm Injury Lawyers, Maximum Lawyer
Husch Blackwell, The LINK
Honorees for new services or products that support Missouri’s legal community
Innovative and high-utility tools that assist the work of an attorney
EDZ Systems, Intelligent Resource Management System
Missouri Appleseed, COVID protocols for courts/jails
Michael Ellenhorn, Decipher