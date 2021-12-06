Top Legal Innovations 2021: Seigfreid Bingham

Empower U

Even though Curry Sexton, a former All-Big 12 wide receiver at Kansas State University, decided he no longer wanted to coach football in 2015 because he was burned out as a competitor, he remained a big fan.

So after the courts ruled against the NCAA in a number of cases and the organization changed its policy in July 2021 to begin allowing student-athletes to earn money for their name, image and likeness (NIL), Sexton was excited to again engage with the game, now using a pen rather than a pigskin.

“We had a sense that this was going to be something pretty big that was going to change the landscape” of college sports, said Greg Whiston, an attorney who works with Sexton at Seigfreid Bingham, a Kansas City law firm.

As such, the attorneys launched Empower U, a legal service to provide guidance to athletic conferences and universities on rules and compliance issues and assist those entities in educating student-athletes on legal issues related to their ability to profit from NIL opportunities.

The attorneys’ first Empower U client was the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA), a Division II conference. They expect their customer base to grow as more money pours into the game because athletes could then have a greater need for assistance with contracts and liability issues, among other things.

“There is a fairly uninhibited ability for student-athletes to engage in the NIL deals, and essentially what it boils down to is, how do you structure these deals to avoid them being some sort of pay-for-play scheme,” Curry said, referring to athletes being paid to attend a particular school, which the NCAA still prohibits.

After the NCAA policy change, the MIAA and its 14 schools had to determine “what type of university policies do we need to adopt that are consistent with the laws in our states or for Kansas, the lack of any types of laws,” said Mike Racy, commissioner of the conference.

The attorneys, whose firm was already doing sports and entertainment law for clients such as the Kansas City Chiefs, created a NIL policy template for activities such as using a school’s trademarks or colors, explained Racy.

“Some schools’ policy looked pretty much exactly like the template that Empower U sent out; other institutions used parts and put it in front of their general counsel and added other things to it, but all 14 of our schools found that to be very helpful,” said Racy.

While the conferences’ member schools, such as Emporia State University in Kansas, do not have the same name recognition as University of Alabama, the MIAA still ranked 14th among collegiate conferences in terms of NIL compensation for student-athletes through September 2021, according to data from Opendorse, an athlete endorsement technology company. That’s ahead of some well-known conferences such as the Atlantic-10.

Top Legal Innovations 2021