Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli adds new attorney

Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli adds new attorney

By: Staff Report December 7, 2021

Steven Wallace has joined Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli as an attorney in its business and commercial law practice, with an additional focus on real estate law.

