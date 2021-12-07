Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jagermeister loses attempt to sidestep Major Brands

By: Chloe Murdock December 7, 2021

Though a federal judge denied requests for a bifurcated trial to determine punitive damages, Major Brands won $11.75 million in litigation against Mast-Jagermeister on claims that it violated the Missouri Franchise Act.

