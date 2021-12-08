Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Back pain from minor crash leads to large settlement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 8, 2021

A woman with lingering back and neck injuries following a seemingly minor crash at a St. Louis County intersection reached a $1 million settlement with the defendant’s insurer, according to her attorney. 

