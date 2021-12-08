Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri AG demands that local COVID mandates end

By: The Associated Press December 8, 2021

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday warned school districts and local public health agencies that he will take legal action if they do not stop enforcing COVID-19 mandates such as mask wearing and quarantines.

In letters sent to school districts and public health agencies, Schmitt cited a ruling last month from Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green, who declared that health orders issued by local authorities under state health regulations were “null and void.”

Schmitt also said in the letters that local governments and school districts should immediately stop enforcing or publicizing public health orders such as mask mandates and quarantine orders because state law doesn’t give them the authority to issue such orders.

“Failure to follow the court’s judgment may result in enforcement action against you to remove orders the court has determined are unconstitutional and illegal,” Schmitt wrote in the letters.

