Missouri AG demands that local COVID mandates end

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday warned school districts and local public health agencies that he will take legal action if they do not stop enforcing COVID-19 mandates such as mask wearing and quarantines.

In letters sent to school districts and public health agencies, Schmitt cited a ruling last month from Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green, who declared that health orders issued by local authorities under state health regulations were “null and void.”

Schmitt also said in the letters that local governments and school districts should immediately stop enforcing or publicizing public health orders such as mask mandates and quarantine orders because state law doesn’t give them the authority to issue such orders.

“Failure to follow the court’s judgment may result in enforcement action against you to remove orders the court has determined are unconstitutional and illegal,” Schmitt wrote in the letters.

Like this article? In print and online, Missouri Lawyers Media provides the latest in-depth coverage of the state’s legal community. Start your subscription here.