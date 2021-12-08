Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Western District denies plea for 'reasonable juvenile' instruction

Western District denies plea for ‘reasonable juvenile’ instruction

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 8, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Nov. 30 that a teen defendant’s trial attorney was not ineffective for failing to request that her client be held to the standard of a “reasonable juvenile.”

