Defendant hitching ride from officer was not in custody, court says

By: Chloe Murdock December 9, 2021

 On Nov. 23, the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District partially affirmed a St. Charles Circuit Court decision on the basis that an officer giving a ride to the defendant as a favor does not count as having him in custody until he was questioned.

