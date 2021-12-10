Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Governor taps Growcock for Southern District bench

Governor taps Growcock for Southern District bench

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 10, 2021

Gov. Mike Parson named Jennifer Growcock to the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District on Dec. 3. Shortly after, she officially resigned as a circuit judge in Christian County and was sworn in at the appellate court.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo