Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / KCMBA honors lawyers, judges and staff at annual meeting

KCMBA honors lawyers, judges and staff at annual meeting

By: Staff Report December 13, 2021

The Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association held its 137th annual meeting on Dec. 3 and handed out several awards. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo