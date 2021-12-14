Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Home daycare pays up after infant’s head injury

Home daycare pays up after infant’s head injury

By: Chloe Murdock December 14, 2021

A Johnson County, Kansas jury awarded more than $41 million to the father of a 4-month-old child who was in the care of a Kansas home daycare when he was left brain damaged and almost completely blind.

