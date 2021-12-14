Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / St. Charles County settles assistant counselor’s suit against ex-top cop

St. Charles County settles assistant counselor’s suit against ex-top cop

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly December 14, 2021

A former assistant county counselor in St. Charles County reached a settlement of more than $400,000 in a sexual harassment lawsuit alleging a years-long effort by a now-retired county police chief whose workplace misconduct, she said, was both well-known and ignored by other top county officials.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo