Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / $31M judgment entered for infant shaken by unlicensed caregiver

$31M judgment entered for infant shaken by unlicensed caregiver

By: Scott Lauck [email protected]olawyersmedia.com December 15, 2021

A St. Charles County judge approved a $31 million judgment for a minor who was shaken by an unlicensed at-home daycare provider.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo