Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Harassment law challenged as danger to free speech

Harassment law challenged as danger to free speech

By: Chloe Murdock December 16, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court heard Dec. 8 oral arguments on whether a new state law outlining second-degree harassment is unconstitutionally overbroad in the case of a defendant versus a judicial officer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo