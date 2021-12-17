Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
8th Circuit affirms fees in homeless-student suit

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 17, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Dec. 10 affirmed $1.09 million in fees for attorneys who won a settlement with the state of Missouri ensuring homeless students’ access to public education.

