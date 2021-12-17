Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
St. Louis legal community becomes Santa's elves for a day

St. Louis legal community becomes Santa’s elves for a day

By: Staff Report December 17, 2021

The legal community handed out gifts to about 1,600 St. Louis area children via a fire station drive-through on Saturday, Dec. 4 for the 32nd annual Motion For Kids Event.

