Transgender student wins on claim of discrimination

Transgender student wins on claim of discrimination

By: Scott Lauck December 17, 2021

A Jackson County jury has ordered the Blue Springs School District to pay $4.175 million to a transgender student who was denied equal access to the boys’ restrooms and locker room.

