Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Claims of poorly insulated pipes backfire in arbitration

Claims of poorly insulated pipes backfire in arbitration

By: David Baugher December 20, 2021

A panel of arbitrators ruled in favor of the respondent contractor in a case relating to allegedly faulty insulation and cracked pavement at a St. Louis Blues practice facility near Riverport. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo