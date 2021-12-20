Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court finds whistleblower law allows suits for co-workers' acts

Court finds whistleblower law allows suits for co-workers’ acts

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 20, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on Dec. 14 reinstated an auto mechanic’s claim that he was fired for reporting a co-worker for stealing, despite a recent change in state law that appeared to bar such a suit.

