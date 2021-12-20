Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Renters’ rights: Kansas City tenants’ right to counsel upends landlords with pro se litigation pattern

Renters’ rights: Kansas City tenants’ right to counsel upends landlords with pro se litigation pattern

By: Chloe Murdock December 20, 2021

The approximate 10 percent of landlords who represent themselves in eviction court must now scramble for their own lawyers. The Kansas City Council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance that starts a program to fund legal representation for the city’s tenants by June 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo