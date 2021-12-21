Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman settles with two parties for pair of accidents

Woman settles with two parties for pair of accidents

By: David Baugher December 21, 2021

A woman injured in a complex case involving two traffic accidents nearly two years apart reached nearly $1.4 million in settlements between the defendants. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo