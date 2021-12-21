Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Young elected as ACCC fellow

Young elected as ACCC fellow

By: Staff Report December 21, 2021

Michael Young of HeplerBroom has been elected as a fellow of the American College of Coverage Counsel. 

