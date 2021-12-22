Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Attorney fees tip Boeing verdict over $1 million

Attorney fees tip Boeing verdict over $1 million

By: Chloe Murdock December 22, 2021

On Dec. 13, a St. Louis County judge added just over $384,000 in attorneys’ fees to a $700,000 age discrimination suit against the plaintiff’s former employer, The Boeing Company.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo