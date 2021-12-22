Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri high court tosses mall shooting murder conviction

Missouri high court tosses mall shooting murder conviction

By: The Associated Press December 22, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a man's murder conviction in a deadly 2018 shooting outside a suburban Kansas City shopping mall because he wasn't allowed to argue at trial that he acted in self-defense.

