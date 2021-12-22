Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Schwartz named magistrate judge in Kansas

Schwartz named magistrate judge in Kansas

By: Staff Report December 22, 2021

Rachel Schwartz, a partner at Stueve Siegel Hanson in Kansas City, has been selected as a U.S. magistrate judge for the District of Kansas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo