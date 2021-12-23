Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / News / Local / Feds: Missouri gun law poses ‘clear and substantial threat’

Feds: Missouri gun law poses ‘clear and substantial threat’

By: The Associated Press December 23, 2021

A Missouri law forbidding local police from enforcing federal gun laws is hampering efforts to protect the public, federal authorities say.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo