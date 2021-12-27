Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Devoti elected to St. Louis judicial commission

Devoti elected to St. Louis judicial commission

By: Staff Report December 27, 2021

Matthew Devoti has been elected to fill the lawyer member opening on the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo