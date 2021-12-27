Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Eight people die on Missouri roads over Christmas weekend

Eight people die on Missouri roads over Christmas weekend

By: The Associated Press December 27, 2021

Eight people died on Missouri roadways over the long Christmas weekend, two fewer than the holiday period in 2020.

