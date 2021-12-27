Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Frese named president of Healthcare Services Group

Frese named president of Healthcare Services Group

By: Staff Report December 27, 2021

Dana Frese has been named president and chief executive officer of Healthcare Services Group, effective Jan. 1.

