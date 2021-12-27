Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Legal community gives helping hand to former inmates

Legal community gives helping hand to former inmates

By: Chloe Murdock December 27, 2021

Members of the St. Louis legal community are working with the Transformative Workforce Academy (TWA), a program that connects former inmates with employment opportunities.

