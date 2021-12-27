Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman injured as passenger settles after head-on collision

Woman injured as passenger settles after head-on collision

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly December 27, 2021

A Troy woman injured in a 2019 two-car collision while a passenger in her mother’s vehicle has settled a Lincoln County lawsuit against the other driver for $100,000.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo