Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / National / Flu is making a comeback in US after an unusual year off

Flu is making a comeback in US after an unusual year off

By: The Associated Press December 28, 2021

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo