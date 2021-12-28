Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Kansas jury rejects liability for bar in woman’s death

Kansas jury rejects liability for bar in woman’s death

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly December 28, 2021

A Kansas jury rejected an attempt to hold a popular Lawrence bar responsible for the 2018 death of a 61-year-old woman visiting her son as part of an unofficial University of Kansas “Mom’s weekend.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo