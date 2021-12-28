Polsinelli names shareholder as vice-chair of IP practice

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report December 28, 2021

Polsinelli has named Jay E. Heidrick of Kansas City as vice-chair of the firm’s intellectual property litigation practice group.

