Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court finds choking driver ineligible for work comp

Supreme Court finds choking driver ineligible for work comp

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 28, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Dec. 21 that a cable technician who crashed into a concrete pillar while driving for work cannot recover workers’ compensation benefits, as the “risk source” that led to his injury was the breakfast sandwich on which he choked while driving.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo