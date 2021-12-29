Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jury finds woman mostly at fault for highway crash

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly December 29, 2021

A Phelps County jury determined that a 73-year-old Rolla woman injured in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 44 was 75 percent responsible, awarding her less than $11,000 after a six-figure demand on the morning of trial. 

