Partial settlement in fatal shooting by Kansas City police

A federal judge has approved a partial settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of a man who was shot and killed by Kansas City police in 2018.

Court records do not include the amount of the settlement paid to the parents of 34-year-old Robert White by The Downtown Council of Kansas City and the area’s community improvement district, The Kansas City Star reported.

The lawsuit filed earlier this year contends White was unarmed when he was shot 17 times as he was being used as a “human shield” by Tim Mosley, 33, who was also shot and killed by officers.

The lawsuit continues against a private security company, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners and the officers involved in the shooting.

The officers involved said they weren’t able to determine which of the two men was holding a gun pointed at them before they fired.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s office determined White was an innocent bystander but said officers were not legally responsible for his death because they had only a few seconds to determine what was happening at the time.

The Downtown Council of Kansas City uses funds from an area community improvement district to pay for security in the area.

