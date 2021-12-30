Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / States diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing

States diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing

By: The Associated Press December 30, 2021

The first full year of state legislative sessions since George Floyd's death produced far-reaching policing changes in some states, but a far more mixed response in the rest of the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo