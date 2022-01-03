Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
St. Louis Bar Foundation accepting grant applications

By: Staff Report January 3, 2022

The Saint Louis Bar Foundation is considering grant applications until March 31 for up to $5,000 for innovative projects that advance or promote the rule of law and address needs in the metropolitan St. Louis region.

