Fellowship seeks to reconnect women attorneys to legal field

Fellowship seeks to reconnect women attorneys to legal field

By: Staff Report January 4, 2022

Thompson Coburn, Norton Rose Fulbright and Anheuser-Busch’s legal department are accepting a Diversity Lab Fellowship that aims to bring women lawyers back to the legal field.

