Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man tasered in home wins suit against officer

Man tasered in home wins suit against officer

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly January 4, 2022

Nine years after he was tasered in his home by a police officer delivering a parking ticket, a Hermann truck driver has been awarded $650,000 by a federal jury in St. Louis — including half a million dollars in punitive damages.

