Jury finds Muslim corrections officer faced hostile work environment

By: David Baugher January 5, 2022

A former Missouri Department of Corrections officer who alleged her supervisor mistreated by because she was a Lebanese Muslim has been awarded $140,000 in damages by a Callaway County jury. 

