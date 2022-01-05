Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Two Kansas City IP law firms uniting as AVEK IP

Two Kansas City IP law firms uniting as AVEK IP

By: Staff Report January 5, 2022

Avant Law Group and Erickson Kernell are merging to create Avek IP in 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo