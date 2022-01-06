Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Brain-injured man settles after tire fails on highway

Brain-injured man settles after tire fails on highway

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 6, 2022

A man who was severely and permanently injured when the tire of his truck catastrophically failed reached a $37.5 million settlement with the manufacturer and distributor, according to his attorney.

