Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / News / COVID-19 coverage / Rising COVID-19 numbers threaten court plans to return to in-person jury trials

Rising COVID-19 numbers threaten court plans to return to in-person jury trials

By: Chloe Murdock January 7, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court has left decision-making on COVID-19 safety up to individual presiding judges. Jackson County and St. Louis courts are canceling in-person jury trials scheduled in the upcoming weeks due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo