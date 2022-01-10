Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Appeals court rules in favor of inmate, ends 40-year incarceration debate

By: Chloe Murdock January 10, 2022

On Dec. 28 the Court of Appeals Western District ended a 40-year game of inmate hot potato between Missouri and California, ruling in favor of the inmate’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus. 

