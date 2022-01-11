Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Appeals court grants partial ERISA win to decedent’s husband

By: Chloe Murdock January 11, 2022

On Jan. 5, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals resurrected a husband’s claim that his late wife’s employer failed to pay premiums that would have entitled him to a far larger life insurance payment.

