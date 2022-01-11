Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Looby named partner at McCausland Barrett 

By: Staff Report January 11, 2022

McCausland Barrett & Bartalos in Kansas City has promoted Kevin Looby to partner. 

