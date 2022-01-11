Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri bar license suspended for former Illinois attorney

Missouri bar license suspended for former Illinois attorney

By: Chloe Murdock January 11, 2022

 Stephen R. Wigginton, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, had his Missouri bar license suspended Dec. 21 due to two misdemeanor convictions in Madison County, Illinois.

